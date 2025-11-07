Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on November 7: facilities in four regions were targeted

On November 7, Russian occupiers attacked energy infrastructure in Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. In connection with this, hourly blackout schedules are applied from 08:00 to 21:00 in most regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Details

In addition, from 08:00 to 22:00, power limitation schedules are in effect for industrial consumers and businesses.

The Ministry of Energy noted that current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

Ukrainians were urged to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system, the Ministry of Energy added.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing "Ukrenergo", reported that on November 7, electricity consumption restriction measures would be forcibly applied in most regions of Ukraine.