New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on November 7: facilities in four regions were targeted

Kyiv

 1012 views

On November 7, Russian occupiers attacked energy infrastructure in Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. In most regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules are applied from 08:00 to 21:00.

Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on November 7: facilities in four regions were targeted

On November 7, Russian occupiers attacked energy infrastructure in Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. In connection with this, hourly blackout schedules are applied from 08:00 to 21:00 in most regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Details

In addition, from 08:00 to 22:00, power limitation schedules are in effect for industrial consumers and businesses.

The Ministry of Energy noted that current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

Ukrainians were urged to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system, the Ministry of Energy added.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing "Ukrenergo", reported that on November 7, electricity consumption restriction measures would be forcibly applied in most regions of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukrenergo
Ukraine