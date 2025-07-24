$41.770.00
Russian attack on Odesa: seven UNESCO-protected sites in the historic center damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1874 views

In Odesa, as a result of a massive missile attack by the Russian Federation, 7 cultural heritage sites were damaged, 4 of which are monuments of national significance. These sites are located in the historic city center, which is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Russian attack on Odesa: seven UNESCO-protected sites in the historic center damaged

Due to a massive missile attack by the Russian Federation, 7 cultural heritage sites in Odesa were damaged, 4 of which have the status of national monuments. These objects are located in the historical center of the city, which is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Culture.

On July 24, as a result of a massive missile attack by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 7 cultural heritage sites in Odesa were damaged, 4 of which have the status of national monuments. These objects are located in the historical center of Odesa, which is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The destruction caused by this shelling poses a serious threat to the preservation of the city's cultural and historical heritage 

- the message says.

The following objects were affected:

• Vorontsov Palace – Vorontsovsky Lane, 2. A national architectural monument;

• Palace — Prymorsky Boulevard, 9. A national architectural monument;

• Rodokonaki House, where the "Hotel de Versal" is located — Prymorsky Boulevard, 10. A national architectural monument;

• Building of the "Londonska" Hotel — Prymorsky Boulevard, 11.

• A national architectural monument;

• Building of the Burgher Administration — Staroportofrankivska St., 36 (corner of Kolontaivska St.);

• Fruit Passage — Pryvozna St., 14;

• Building of the Odesa-Port station — Prymorska St., 8.

As a result of the shelling, windows, doors, building facades, roofs, interfloor ceilings, and structural elements were damaged by the blast wave and debris.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 103 drones and 4 missiles after talks in Istanbul - Zelenskyy

Addition

As a result of the enemy's massive drone attack on Odesa and missile shelling of Cherkasy, 11 people were injured, and architectural monuments protected by UNESCO were hit in Odesa.

In Odesa, the fire was extinguished on the territory of the "Pryvoz" market after a massive attack by Russian troops on the city with attack drones.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCulture
UNESCO
Odesa
