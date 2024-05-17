Russian attack on Odesa: rescuers show photos of the aftermath of the attack

Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of a Russian missile strike in Odesa region. The total area of the fire, which occurred as a result of the attack, amounted to 8000 square meters. This was stated by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of another Russian strike, a fire broke out in a warehouse, with a total fire area of 8000 square meters. According to preliminary information, 1 person was killed and 8 others were injured - the rescuers said.

In addition, the SES showed photos from the scene.

Recall

According to the head of the Odesa regional state administration, Russia launched a missile attack on Odesa region, which resulted in damage to civilian infrastructure.

