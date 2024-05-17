Russian attacks on Odesa region: one person killed, number of wounded increased to 8

As a result of Russian attacks on Odesa region, one person was killed and the number of wounded increased to eight. This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, today's Russian attack on Odesa region resulted in one death. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends... - Kiper said.

According to the head of the RMA, the number of wounded has increased to eight people. Five of them are in moderate condition in hospital, while the rest were treated on the spot.

"All relevant services are working, law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another Russian crime," Kiper summarized.

To recap

Occupants attacked Odesa region several times today. At least five explosions were reported.