Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: Novus logistics center damaged, dead and wounded

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In Kyiv, as a result of the Russian attack on November 25, the logistics center of the Novus supermarket chain was damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's press service.

Details

As a result of the enemy attack, four drivers of Novus network suppliers who arrived to unload goods were killed. Five more people were injured.

Photos of the logistics center before and after the Russian strike on November 25 also appeared online. Currently, the center is not operating.

Additionally

The Novus logistics center was built and opened during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. The area of the facility is over 50,000 square meters.

The Novus supermarket chain promised that despite the strike, there would be no shortage of products and goods in the stores.

We are already rebuilding logistics routes and working to ensure the stable operation of all network facilities and to restore the warehouse's operation as soon as possible - Novus stated.

Currently, the supermarket chain is assessing the extent of the damage.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that 7 people were killed and more than 20 were injured as a result of the November 25 attack on Kyiv.