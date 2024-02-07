Russian attack on Kyiv: KCMA reports another person injured

The number of injured of today's hostile attack on Kyiv is growing - it is known that another person was injured in Holosiivskyi district, the KCMA reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

According to preliminary information, one person was injured in Holosiivskyi district - KCMA reported on social media.

It is also reported that "damage to the power grid has been detected". The information is being updated.

Recall

Earlier, the mayor of Kyiv reported about two injured in the Dniprovsky district.