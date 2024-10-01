Russian attack on Kherson city center: Russians hit a bus stop, 6 dead reported

Russian troops attacked the center of Kherson with artillery around 9 a.m., hitting a public transport stop, 6 people were killed and another woman was wounded, the National Police reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russians attacked a public transport stop in Kherson - there are dead and wounded," the police said.

As indicated, Russian troops shamefully attacked the center of Kherson with artillery around 9 a.m.

As a result of the artillery shelling, six residents of the regional center - four men and two women - were killed. Another civilian woman was injured - the police said.

Police and medics are reportedly working at the scene.

"The insidious attack at a time when our entire country bowed its heads in mourning and observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of the fallen defenders once again demonstrated the cowardice of our enemy," the police said.

