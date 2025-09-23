$41.380.13
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
06:09 PM • 5738 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
05:44 PM • 8162 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 12789 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 30678 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 22412 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 52018 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 40382 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 37899 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 50643 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Russian attack on Kharkiv on September 23: a series of explosions rocked the city, power outages reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 718 views

Late on September 23, Russian troops launched an attack on Kharkiv. A series of explosions were recorded in various districts of the city, and there are problems with electricity.

Russian attack on Kharkiv on September 23: a series of explosions rocked the city, power outages reported

Late at night on September 23, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv. A series of explosions occurred in various districts of the city, reported Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Details

According to Terekhov, the city was attacked by enemy drones. He reported that more than 5 explosions occurred in Kharkiv: according to preliminary data, the impact happened in the Kholodnohirskyi district.

At the same time, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that the Shevchenkivskyi district was under enemy attack.

Terekhov also reported that there are problems with electricity supply in some areas of the city.

In addition, monitoring Telegram channels, as well as the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, warn of a massive attack by Russian drones and missiles on the city. Residents are asked to be careful and go to shelters.

General Staff on the front situation: 140 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 1925 kamikaze drones23.09.25, 22:37 • 230 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv