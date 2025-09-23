Russian attack on Kharkiv on September 23: a series of explosions rocked the city, power outages reported

Late at night on September 23, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv. A series of explosions occurred in various districts of the city, reported Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Details

According to Terekhov, the city was attacked by enemy drones. He reported that more than 5 explosions occurred in Kharkiv: according to preliminary data, the impact happened in the Kholodnohirskyi district.

At the same time, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that the Shevchenkivskyi district was under enemy attack.

Terekhov also reported that there are problems with electricity supply in some areas of the city.

In addition, monitoring Telegram channels, as well as the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, warn of a massive attack by Russian drones and missiles on the city. Residents are asked to be careful and go to shelters.

General Staff on the front situation: 140 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 1925 kamikaze drones