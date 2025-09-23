$41.380.13
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
06:09 PM • 6210 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
05:44 PM • 8636 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 12938 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 30916 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 22489 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 52157 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 40416 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 37920 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 50671 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
General Staff on the front situation: 140 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 1925 kamikaze drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

Since the beginning of the day, 140 combat engagements have taken place, the enemy used 1925 kamikaze drones and carried out 3176 shelling attacks. On the Pokrovsk direction, 105 occupiers were eliminated and 67 were wounded.

General Staff on the front situation: 140 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 1925 kamikaze drones

Since the beginning of the day, 140 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy used 1925 kamikaze drones and carried out 3176 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched one missile and 31 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 55 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1925 kamikaze drones and carried out 3176 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, the summary states.

In the Siversk and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled seven assault actions by the occupiers. The enemy also launched five air strikes, using 14 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 104 shellings, two of which were from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy tried to storm the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk, Otradne, and Zapadne; Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks, two battles are currently ongoing.

Three attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Kupyansk and Petropavlivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped ten attacks by the invaders in the areas of Kolodiazy, Novoselivka, Torske, and Shandryholove; six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders successfully repelled an attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Yampil area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders stopped three attempts by the invaders to advance in the Kostiantynivka area.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 24 times near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusynyi Yar, Yablunivka, and Poltavka. The defense forces are steadfastly holding back the pressure — 22 enemy assault actions have been repelled, two battles are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 39 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Zoloty Kolodiaz, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Rodynske, Mykolaivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and towards Novoukrainka and Filiia. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 105 occupiers and wounded 67; one tank, 31 unmanned aerial vehicles, nine units of automotive equipment were neutralized; four artillery systems and two units of enemy automotive equipment were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 21 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Piddubne, Sichneve, Kamyshivakha, Novomykolaivka, Novoivanivka; six combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Poltavka: one attempt by the enemy to advance failed, four more combat engagements are ongoing.

Russian army suffered significant losses: 960 soldiers and 403 drones in a day - General Staff22.09.25, 07:25 • 3386 views

Antonina Tumanova

