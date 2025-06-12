Russian attack on Kharkiv on June 7: bodies of five dead pulled from under the rubble
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers recovered the body of the fifth victim from under the rubble of a business in Kharkiv. Russia carried out a combined attack on the city, using more than 50 drones and missiles.
The bodies of five dead people were recovered from under the rubble of the enterprise damaged as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on June 7, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN writes.
Rescuers have just recovered the body of the fifth person from under the rubble of a civilian enterprise in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. This morning, the body of the fourth victim of the Russian attack on this enterprise was also unblocked
Search and rescue measures, according to him, are continuing.
Context
According to the Prosecutor's Office, on June 7, approximately from 03:00 to 05:00, the Russian armed forces carried out a combined large-scale attack on Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, the enemy used more than 50 drones, four guided aerial bombs and a missile. Initially, it was known about three dead, more than 20 injured, including two children.
The RMA reported that there could be 6 people under the rubble - employees of the damaged enterprise who are not in contact.