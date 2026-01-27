Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 27: the number of injured increased to three people

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack has risen to three people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

A 78-year-old man sought medical attention. He was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

According to preliminary data, Russian armed forces attacked the city with a Tornado-S multiple rocket launcher system. - the report says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the number of injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv had increased to two. Kharkiv OVA head Oleh Syniehubov added that all relevant brigades are working on the ground to promptly eliminate the consequences of the shelling and stabilize the situation.