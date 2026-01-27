Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 27: the number of injured increased to three people

$43.140.03
January 26, 05:23 PM • 16664 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 46473 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 30927 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 36793 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 32361 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 49968 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 27972 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 58031 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 23221 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 42694 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 24251 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 46435 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 49950 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 58018 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 50486 views
Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 27: the number of injured increased to three people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack has risen to three, including a 78-year-old man with an acute stress reaction. According to preliminary data, the city was shelled with a Tornado-S MLRS.

Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 27: the number of injured increased to three people
Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack has risen to three people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

A 78-year-old man sought medical attention. He was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

According to preliminary data, Russian armed forces attacked the city with a Tornado-S multiple rocket launcher system.

- the report says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the number of injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv had increased to two. Kharkiv OVA head Oleh Syniehubov added that all relevant brigades are working on the ground to promptly eliminate the consequences of the shelling and stabilize the situation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv