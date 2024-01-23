Russian attack on Kharkiv: 8-year-old girl and her mother among the dead

The search and rescue operation at the arrival site in Kharkiv continues. The last girl found under the rubble was 8 years old at the time of her death. Her mother was also killed, rescuers had pulled her out of the rubble an hour earlier. This was reported to UNN by the spokesman for the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Dmytro Chubenko.

According to a spokesperson for the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, the girl's mother was only 35 years old at the time of her death. Her body was unblocked by rescuers from the rubble at 17:30.

Chubenko also said that the girl's father was also pulled out of the rubble. He is alive.

Earlier it was reportedthat the body of a teenage girl was pulled out of the rubble in Kharkiv. Thus, the number of deaths as a result of the Russian strike increased to eight.