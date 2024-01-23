Russians attack village in Kherson region: two people killed

Russians shelled the village of Sablukivka in Kherson region from the air. The occupants hit a residential building, killing two people. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Russian aircraft attacked the village of Sablukivka. They hit a residential building with people inside. The house was completely destroyed. So far, two local residents have been reported dead. - Prokudin wrote.

Details

According to Prokudin, the man who was at the scene of the attack died immediately. His identity is currently being established.

In addition, the rescuers pulled a severely injured 47-year-old woman from the rubble. They tried to take her to a doctor, but her heart stopped on the way to the hospital.

On Tuesday, January 23, Russians attacked Kherson several times. Two people were reported dead.