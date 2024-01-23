ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Russians attack village in Kherson region: two people killed

Russians attack village in Kherson region: two people killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28428 views

Russian troops conducted an air raid on the village of Salodubivka in Kherson region, killing two people. The attack targeted a residential building, causing its complete destruction.

Russians shelled the village of Sablukivka in Kherson region from the air. The occupants hit a residential building, killing two people. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Russian aircraft attacked the village of Sablukivka. They hit a residential building with people inside. The house was completely destroyed. So far, two local residents have been reported dead.

- Prokudin wrote.

Details

According to Prokudin, the man who was at the scene of the attack died immediately. His identity is currently being established.

In addition, the rescuers pulled a severely injured 47-year-old woman from the rubble. They tried to take her to a doctor, but her heart stopped on the way to the hospital.

On Tuesday, January 23, Russians attacked  Kherson several times. Two people were reported dead.

