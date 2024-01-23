Russian attack on Kharkiv: death toll rises to 7
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine, has left seven people dead and 23 others, including three children, hospitalized. The State Emergency Service reports that search operations are ongoing.
In Kharkiv, a woman's body has been unblocked from the rubble of a building damaged by a Russian attack. The number of victims of the attack by Russian troops on Kharkiv has increased to seven, the State Emergency Service reports, UNN writes.
Kharkiv: rescuers have unblocked the body of a dead woman from the rubble of a destroyed high-rise building. In total, 7 people have been killed in the morning shelling of the city.
It is noted that the search is ongoing.
Earlier it was reported that six people died as a result of the shelling of Kharkiv .
23 people, including three children , are hospitalized after the Russian attack on Kharkiv, three of them in serious condition. A total of 57 people have been treated by doctors as a result of the Russian occupiers' missile attacks on the Saltovsky and Kyiv districts of Kharkiv.