Russian attack on Kharkiv: death toll rises to 7

In Kharkiv, a woman's body has been unblocked from the rubble of a building damaged by a Russian attack. The number of victims of the attack by Russian troops on Kharkiv has increased to seven, the State Emergency Service reports, UNN writes.

Kharkiv: rescuers have unblocked the body of a dead woman from the rubble of a destroyed high-rise building. In total, 7 people have been killed in the morning shelling of the city. - the SES reported.

Optional

It is noted that the search is ongoing.

Earlier it was reported that six people died as a result of the shelling of Kharkiv .

23 people, including three children , are hospitalized after the Russian attack on Kharkiv, three of them in serious condition. A total of 57 people have been treated by doctors as a result of the Russian occupiers' missile attacks on the Saltovsky and Kyiv districts of Kharkiv.

