Russian attack on Huliaipole: couple injured, house damaged

Two people were wounded - around two in the morning, the Russians attacked Huliaipole. The enemy shelled the city with artillery. A couple was wounded: a 60-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. A private house was damaged as a result of the shelling. - the official wrote.

According to him, Russia has been attacking Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district with drones since the evening of July 14.

Several fires occurred. At this time, State Emergency Service units have extinguished the flames. - stated in the post of the head of the RMA.

As Fedorov reported, an explosion wave and debris damaged a hangar and an administrative building of an infrastructure object.

"Fortunately, no one was hurt," he added.

Recall

On Monday, July 14, in Zaporizhzhia, as a result of an enemy attack, a fire occurred on the roof of a multi-story building. According to preliminary data, no one was injured.

