77-year-old woman injured in attack on Zaporizhzhia region

A 77-year-old woman was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This was reported by the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, in total, during the day, the occupiers launched 490 strikes on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. In particular, Russian troops carried out 4 air strikes on Huliaipole and Malynivka. In addition:

342 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Stepove, Kamianka, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Mykilske;

5 MLRS shellings covered Kamianka, Shcherbaky, and Mala Tokmachka;

139 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Kamianka, Stepove, Huliaipole, Yehorivka, Malynivka, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

"3 reports of destruction of private houses, garages, and cars were received," Fedorov said.

Recall

On July 11, a 58-year-old man died in Zaporizhzhia Oblast as a result of an enemy strike on the Stepnohirsk community. The body of the deceased was found after artillery shelling of residential buildings.

