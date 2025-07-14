$41.820.00
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
04:09 AM • 17677 views
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
July 13, 06:39 PM • 22881 views
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 45716 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 74950 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 97176 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 113773 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 105469 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 84009 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 233351 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 228577 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
77-year-old woman injured in attack on Zaporizhzhia region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1226 views

A 77-year-old woman was injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers launched 490 strikes on 10 settlements in the region, including airstrikes, UAV attacks, MLRS shelling, and artillery strikes.

77-year-old woman injured in attack on Zaporizhzhia region

A 77-year-old woman was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This was reported by the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, in total, during the day, the occupiers launched 490 strikes on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. In particular, Russian troops carried out 4 air strikes on Huliaipole and Malynivka. In addition:

  • 342 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Stepove, Kamianka, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Mykilske;
    • 5 MLRS shellings covered Kamianka, Shcherbaky, and Mala Tokmachka;
      • 139 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Kamianka, Stepove, Huliaipole, Yehorivka, Malynivka, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

        "3 reports of destruction of private houses, garages, and cars were received," Fedorov said.

        Recall

        On July 11, a 58-year-old man died in Zaporizhzhia Oblast as a result of an enemy strike on the Stepnohirsk community. The body of the deceased was found after artillery shelling of residential buildings.

        Russian drone attacked a car in Zaporizhzhia region: three injured08.07.25, 17:03 • 1288 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

