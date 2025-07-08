$41.800.06
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 14014 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 16770 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 24738 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
10:13 AM • 34585 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
10:12 AM • 41049 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
09:37 AM • 38225 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 38672 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM • 82506 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 114480 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 116040 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Publications
Exclusives
Exclusive
Russian drone attacked a car in Zaporizhzhia region: three injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

In the Huliaipole community of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, an FPV drone attacked a civilian car. Two people were hospitalized, and another received assistance on the spot.

Russian drone attacked a car in Zaporizhzhia region: three injured

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops attacked a car with an FPV drone, injuring three people, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Russians attacked a civilian car in Huliaipole hromada with an FPV drone. Three people were injured. A 47-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man were taken to the hospital.

- Fedorov wrote.

Currently, according to him, two injured people are under the supervision of doctors. The 70-year-old man received help on the spot. He refused hospitalization.

Supplement

According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, on July 7, 503 enemy strikes on settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast were recorded per day; the occupiers used aviation, artillery, multiple rocket launchers, and attack UAVs. As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, 20 people were injured. As of the morning, 6 of them were in the hospital. Private houses, apartments, cars, infrastructure facilities, educational institutions, and a museum building were damaged.

Over the day, Russian troops carried out 337 UAV attacks (mostly FPV) on the region, launched 5 airstrikes, 8 MLRS attacks, and 153 artillery strikes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
