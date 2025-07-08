Russian drone attacked a car in Zaporizhzhia region: three injured

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops attacked a car with an FPV drone, injuring three people, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Russians attacked a civilian car in Huliaipole hromada with an FPV drone. Three people were injured. A 47-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man were taken to the hospital. - Fedorov wrote.

Currently, according to him, two injured people are under the supervision of doctors. The 70-year-old man received help on the spot. He refused hospitalization.

Supplement

According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, on July 7, 503 enemy strikes on settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast were recorded per day; the occupiers used aviation, artillery, multiple rocket launchers, and attack UAVs. As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, 20 people were injured. As of the morning, 6 of them were in the hospital. Private houses, apartments, cars, infrastructure facilities, educational institutions, and a museum building were damaged.

Over the day, Russian troops carried out 337 UAV attacks (mostly FPV) on the region, launched 5 airstrikes, 8 MLRS attacks, and 153 artillery strikes.