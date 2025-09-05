Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region on September 5: 15 drones shot down, enterprise hit

On the night of September 5, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region. Ukraine's defense forces shot down 15 drones, reported Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

In the city of Dnipro, Russians hit an enterprise. Fires broke out there, and rescuers were involved in extinguishing them.

The enemy also used an FPV drone to strike the Pokrovsk community of Nikopol district. There are no dead or injured as a result of enemy strikes, Lysak says.

Recall

In Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the Russian drone strike on an educational institution. This refers to a lyceum in the Saltivskyi district – the strike occurred on September 3.