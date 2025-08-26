$41.430.15
10:16 AM • 16532 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
11:34 AM • 4966 views
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 11554 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 8516 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
06:24 AM • 76596 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 44386 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 48232 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 163853 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 93152 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 79760 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
The Guardian

Russian attack on a mine in Donetsk Oblast: 148 miners brought to the surface, but there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Russian occupiers attacked a mine in Donetsk Oblast, as a result of which one worker was killed and four were injured. 148 miners, blocked underground due to power outage, have been rescued.

Russian attack on a mine in Donetsk Oblast: 148 miners brought to the surface, but there are casualties

Russian occupiers attacked a mine in Donetsk region, resulting in one dead and several wounded. At the same time, rescuers managed to bring 148 miners, who were trapped underground, to the surface, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and People's Deputy, head of the Independent Trade Union of Miners of Ukraine Mykhailo Volynets.

Details

The Ministry of Energy reported that four employees were injured as a result of shelling of coal industry enterprises in Donetsk region. One of them died, another is in serious condition, and two received injuries of moderate severity.

It is also reported that as a result of the strike, substations that powered coal mines were de-energized, as a result of which 148 miners were trapped underground. DTEK stated that it was a mine subordinate to the company.

People's Deputy, head of the Independent Trade Union of Miners of Ukraine stated that 148 miners, who were trapped underground due to the Russian strike, were rescued.

Russian troops attacked a fire station in Kostiantynivka: consequences shown8/26/25, 1:19 PM • 1828 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineEvents
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
DTEK