Russian attack on a mine in Donetsk Oblast: 148 miners brought to the surface, but there are casualties

Russian occupiers attacked a mine in Donetsk region, resulting in one dead and several wounded. At the same time, rescuers managed to bring 148 miners, who were trapped underground, to the surface, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and People's Deputy, head of the Independent Trade Union of Miners of Ukraine Mykhailo Volynets.

Details

The Ministry of Energy reported that four employees were injured as a result of shelling of coal industry enterprises in Donetsk region. One of them died, another is in serious condition, and two received injuries of moderate severity.

It is also reported that as a result of the strike, substations that powered coal mines were de-energized, as a result of which 148 miners were trapped underground. DTEK stated that it was a mine subordinate to the company.

People's Deputy, head of the Independent Trade Union of Miners of Ukraine stated that 148 miners, who were trapped underground due to the Russian strike, were rescued.

