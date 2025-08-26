Russian troops attacked a fire station in Kostiantynivka: consequences shown

In Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, Russian troops struck a fire and rescue unit, causing damage, but rescuers were not injured, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Kostiantynivka: Russian troops struck the city's fire and rescue unit. The blast wave damaged the garage doors, roof, shattered windows, destroyed protective plates on the windows, and damaged doors. A fire truck was also damaged. Fortunately, no personnel were injured. - reported the State Emergency Service.

Russian strike damaged fire station in Dobropillia

According to the Donetsk police, one person was killed and 6 were wounded as a result of enemy shelling in the region over the past day. On August 25, the police recorded 2,451 enemy strikes along the front line and residential areas. Seven settlements were under fire. 47 civilian objects were damaged, including 32 residential buildings:

The Russians shelled Yampil with artillery – one civilian was killed and one wounded, and an outbuilding was damaged;

The enemy dropped five KAB-250 aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka – four people were injured, 21 apartment buildings and 2 private houses, an educational institution, and 2 administrative buildings were damaged;

In Iverske, as a result of a Geran-2 UAV hit, there is one wounded person, and a private house and garage were damaged;

The occupiers struck Sloviansk with four Geran-2 UAVs – damaging 4 apartment buildings, an educational institution, social infrastructure facilities, and three civilian cars. In Druzhkivka, two enemy drones damaged a private house and an outbuilding;

Russian troops directed three KAB-250 bombs at Dobropillia – 2 private homes were damaged. In Sviatohorivka, Dobropillia TG, two Geran-2 UAVs damaged a private house and an educational institution.

In addition, information was established about one civilian killed in Drobycheve and one in Siversk, who were killed during Russian shelling on August 24, the police noted.