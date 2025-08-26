$41.430.15
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned home
Russian troops attacked a fire station in Kostiantynivka: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

In Kostiantynivka, Russian troops struck a fire and rescue unit. The building and a fire truck were damaged, but the personnel were not injured.

Russian troops attacked a fire station in Kostiantynivka: consequences shown

In Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, Russian troops struck a fire and rescue unit, causing damage, but rescuers were not injured, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Kostiantynivka: Russian troops struck the city's fire and rescue unit. The blast wave damaged the garage doors, roof, shattered windows, destroyed protective plates on the windows, and damaged doors. A fire truck was also damaged. Fortunately, no personnel were injured.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

Addition

According to the Donetsk police, one person was killed and 6 were wounded as a result of enemy shelling in the region over the past day. On August 25, the police recorded 2,451 enemy strikes along the front line and residential areas. Seven settlements were under fire. 47 civilian objects were damaged, including 32 residential buildings:

  • The Russians shelled Yampil with artillery – one civilian was killed and one wounded, and an outbuilding was damaged;
    • The enemy dropped five KAB-250 aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka – four people were injured, 21 apartment buildings and 2 private houses, an educational institution, and 2 administrative buildings were damaged;
      • In Iverske, as a result of a Geran-2 UAV hit, there is one wounded person, and a private house and garage were damaged;
        • The occupiers struck Sloviansk with four Geran-2 UAVs – damaging 4 apartment buildings, an educational institution, social infrastructure facilities, and three civilian cars. In Druzhkivka, two enemy drones damaged a private house and an outbuilding;
          • Russian troops directed three KAB-250 bombs at Dobropillia – 2 private homes were damaged. In Sviatohorivka, Dobropillia TG, two Geran-2 UAVs damaged a private house and an educational institution.

            In addition, information was established about one civilian killed in Drobycheve and one in Siversk, who were killed during Russian shelling on August 24, the police noted.

            Julia Shramko

            War in Ukraine
            Donetsk Oblast
            Ukraine
            Konstantinovka