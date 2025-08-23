$41.220.00
Developments on the architecture of security guarantees will be ready in the coming days - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 15444 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
06:14 AM • 15757 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 17330 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 12048 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 33317 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 29512 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 25654 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 24980 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24553 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
744mm
Russian strike damaged fire station in Dobropillia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

As a result of the shelling, the building of the State Emergency Service unit in Dobropillia was damaged. Personnel and equipment were not affected.

Russian strike damaged fire station in Dobropillia

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops struck Dobropillia and damaged a fire and rescue unit, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Donetsk region: Russian strike damages fire and rescue unit in Dobropillia

- reported the State Emergency Service.

As indicated, the building of the State Emergency Service unit was damaged as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation yesterday evening. "Personnel were not injured, equipment is intact," the report says.

The blast wave, as reported, deformed the gates, shattered the glazing, and damaged doors and the ceiling.

"The enemy continues to deliberately shell rescuers," the State Emergency Service noted.

Night attack by Russian Federation with drones: what is known about the consequences23.08.25, 10:59 • 6058 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine