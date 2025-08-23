Russian strike damaged fire station in Dobropillia

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops struck Dobropillia and damaged a fire and rescue unit, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Donetsk region: Russian strike damages fire and rescue unit in Dobropillia - reported the State Emergency Service.

As indicated, the building of the State Emergency Service unit was damaged as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation yesterday evening. "Personnel were not injured, equipment is intact," the report says.

The blast wave, as reported, deformed the gates, shattered the glazing, and damaged doors and the ceiling.

"The enemy continues to deliberately shell rescuers," the State Emergency Service noted.

Night attack by Russian Federation with drones: what is known about the consequences