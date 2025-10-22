Russian attack damaged energy facility in Odesa region, repairs will take a long time - DTEK

On the night of October 22, Russians attacked a DTEK energy facility in Odesa region. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

Energy workers restored power to 14,200 families. To do this, they reconnected critical infrastructure facilities and residential buildings to backup lines where technically possible.

At the same time, DTEK noted that the damage was significant and repairs would take a long time.

Recall

Due to Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and at least 7 regions on the morning of October 22.