The Russian army struck Semenivka in Chernihiv region in the morning: three injured

Russian troops today, January 7, carried out several strikes on Semenivka in the Chernihiv region. As a result of the shelling, three people were injured. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vyacheslav Chaus, reports UNN.

This morning, the enemy shelled Semenivka several times. Three wounded, two of them hospitalized. There are destructions - Chaus wrote on Telegram.

The head of the RMA also noted that there is a threat of repeated shelling.

Recall

On January 4, the occupiers carried out an air strike with 4 KABs on the center of Semenivka in Chernihiv region, injuring 9 people, including two children.