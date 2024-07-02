Russian army strikes at night at village in Donetsk region: one wounded and damage

On the night of July 2, Russian troops attacked the village of Zarichne, Donetsk region, injuring a civilian and damaging a house. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

"At night, Russia attacked Zarichne, injuring a civilian and damaging a private house," the regional police said in a statement.

Addendum

According to law enforcement officials, four people were killed and 27 others were injured in the Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling on July 1.

The enemy shelled 18 localities: the towns of Kurakhove, Kostiantynivka, Selydove, Toretsk, Ukrainsk, the villages of Kurakhivka, Nyzhyk, Pivnichne, Vovchenka, Yelizavetivka, Katerynivka, Komar, Memryk, Novodmytrivka, Odradne, Ostrovske, Sukha Balka, Yasnobrodivka.

82 civilian objects were damaged, including 60 residential buildings, an administrative building, enterprises, educational institutions, a shop, cars, a gas pipeline, and a power line.

Russian troops attack Kherson in the morning, an elderly man is wounded

Russians dropped 5 bombs on Selydove - UMPB D-30SN and FAB-500, killing a civilian and injuring another. Twenty-two private homes, businesses, and an administrative building were damaged.

The Ukrainian occupiers fired twice from the Uragan MLRS, killing two civilians and injuring 13. 13 apartment buildings, 4 cars and civilian infrastructure were destroyed.

One person was killed and four wounded, including a child, as a result of an enemy shelling of a house in Novodmytrivka.

Russian troops struck the village of Komar with two UMPB D-30SN bombs, wounding a man and damaging agricultural enterprises.

Three residents were wounded in Sukha Balka, two in Katerynivka, and one in Kurakhivka and New York.

Enemy strikes at a private enterprise in Kharkiv region: four wounded