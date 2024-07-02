Russian army strikes at night at village in Donetsk region: one wounded and damage

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 57553 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 64909 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 87192 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 170632 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 216853 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 133935 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 362892 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180400 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148920 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197581 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.4m/s
43%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 33318 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 45932 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 52969 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 66411 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 50931 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 57472 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 52196 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 64818 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 67629 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 87115 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 2170 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 6060 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 12618 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33999 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35869 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russian army strikes at night at village in Donetsk region: one wounded and damage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 43346 views

A civilian was wounded and a house damaged as a result of a nighttime shelling by the Russian army in Zarichne village, Donetsk region.

Russian army strikes at night at village in Donetsk region: one wounded and damage

On the night of July 2, Russian troops attacked the village of Zarichne, Donetsk region, injuring a civilian and damaging a house. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

"At night, Russia attacked Zarichne, injuring a civilian and damaging a private house," the regional police said in a statement.

Addendum 

According to law enforcement officials, four people were killed and 27 others were injured in the Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling on July 1.

The enemy shelled 18 localities: the towns of Kurakhove, Kostiantynivka, Selydove, Toretsk, Ukrainsk, the villages of Kurakhivka, Nyzhyk, Pivnichne, Vovchenka, Yelizavetivka, Katerynivka, Komar, Memryk, Novodmytrivka, Odradne, Ostrovske, Sukha Balka, Yasnobrodivka.

82 civilian objects were damaged, including 60 residential buildings, an administrative building, enterprises, educational institutions, a shop, cars, a gas pipeline, and a power line.

Russian troops attack Kherson in the morning, an elderly man is wounded02.07.24, 09:11 • 22136 views

Russians dropped 5 bombs on Selydove - UMPB D-30SN and FAB-500, killing a civilian and injuring another. Twenty-two private homes, businesses, and an administrative building were damaged.

The Ukrainian occupiers fired twice from the Uragan MLRS, killing two civilians and injuring 13. 13 apartment buildings, 4 cars and civilian infrastructure were destroyed.

One person was killed and four wounded, including a child, as a result of an enemy shelling of a house in Novodmytrivka.

Russian troops struck the village of Komar with two UMPB D-30SN bombs, wounding a man and damaging agricultural enterprises.

Three residents were wounded in Sukha Balka, two in Katerynivka, and one in Kurakhivka and New York.

Enemy strikes at a private enterprise in Kharkiv region: four wounded02.07.24, 08:53 • 20676 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Toretsk
Kurakhovo
Konstantinovka
Donetsk
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40