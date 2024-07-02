Enemy strikes at a private enterprise in Kharkiv region: four wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked a private enterprise in Pivdenne, Kharkiv region, wounding 4 people, destroying a warehouse building and damaging power lines.
On the evening of July 1, Russian troops struck a private enterprise in Pivdenne, Kharkiv region, injuring 4 people, destroying a warehouse building and damaging power lines. On the night of July 2, the Russian army shelled the village of Kozacha Lopan, damaging a private house. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
21:37 Kharkiv district, Pivdenomiska TG, Pivdenne, private enterprise. 2 cars caught fire, a warehouse building was destroyed and power lines were damaged. 4 people were injured
Also on July 2, at 02:16 , Russian troops attacked the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv district, damaging a private house.
As for the security situation over the past day, according to the head of the RMA, enemy shelling was recorded:
- 16:24 м. Kharkiv. A hit by a KAB on the territory of a civilian enterprise. There were no casualties.
- 16:00 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochiv community, Karasivka village. A field with wheat caught fire. The enemy deliberately tried to destroy the crop. The fire was localized and eliminated on an area of 2 hectares, despite the risk of fire on 110 hectares.
