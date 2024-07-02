Woman's body found in a house destroyed by enemy fire in Dnipro
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers found the body of a woman in a house destroyed by enemy shelling in Dnipro on Friday, bringing the known death toll to two, and work on the site continues after 70% of the structures have been dismantled.
In Dnipro, rescuers found the body of a woman in a house destroyed by enemy shelling on June 28, bringing the known death toll to two, and work on the site continues after 70% of the structures have been dismantled, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
At night, rescuers found the body of a woman in a Dnipro house that the enemy destroyed on Friday. Thus, we already know about two people who died that tragic evening
According to him, work at the site is ongoing. "Emergency workers have dismantled about 70% of the structures," said the RMA head.
