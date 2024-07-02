Woman's body found in a house destroyed by enemy fire in Dnipro

In Dnipro, rescuers found the body of a woman in a house destroyed by enemy shelling on June 28, bringing the known death toll to two, and work on the site continues after 70% of the structures have been dismantled, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

At night, rescuers found the body of a woman in a Dnipro house that the enemy destroyed on Friday. Thus, we already know about two people who died that tragic evening - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, work at the site is ongoing. "Emergency workers have dismantled about 70% of the structures," said the RMA head.

