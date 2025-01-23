Russian army strikes at Kostyantynivka and Kramatorsk: one person was killed and 3 injured

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked Konstantinovka and Kramatorsk in the morning, one person was killed and 3 injured, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reported, UNN writes.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on January 23, at 04:20, the occupiers launched an air strike on Kostyantynivka. There was a hit on the private sector.

"A 53-year-old woman was killed in one of the houses, and her husband of 70 years sustained concussion and shrapnel wounds," the statement said.

Within 10 minutes, the Russian Armed Forces, as indicated, shelled the city of Kramatorsk. The ammunition hit the houses of local residents.

"2 men aged 41 and 64 suffered craniocerebral injuries with concussion and bruises," the prosecutor's office said.

The victims received medical assistance.

Previously, the enemy used a FAB-250 with an UMPK module.

At least 16 private houses and 2 cars were damaged in the settlements.

Addendum

According to the Donetsk regional police, Russians dropped 16 bombs in Donetsk region over the past day, killing one person and wounding eight. Police recorded 3,337 enemy attacks along the front line and in the residential sector. 10 settlements were under attack, 118 civilian objects, including 40 residential buildings, were damaged:

Yesterday, Kostiantynivka survived 17 attacks: the enemy hit the town with 15 FAB-250 bombs, artillery and a drone. The occupants conducted two more air strikes today, January 23, at about 4:20 a.m. As a result of the massive shelling, a civilian was killed and 8 more civilians were injured. Nine apartment buildings and 18 private houses, 18 outbuildings, 25 garages, 13 civilian cars, 2 administrative buildings, a cafe, a boiler house, 7 power lines, and 6 gas pipelines were damaged.

In Pokrovsk, artillery shelling damaged 2 private houses, an outbuilding and a car.

In Sloviansk, an enemy drone damaged an office building. Three private houses were damaged in Yarovaya and Molocharka, and one household in Mykolaivka.

Russian troops fired at the lighthouses with Tornado-S MLRS with a cluster charge, destroying 4 private houses and a civilian car.

"In addition, tonight, around 1:00 a.m., Russians attacked Kramatorsk and the village of Krasny Liman - private houses were damaged, but there were no casualties," the police said.

