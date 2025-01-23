Occupants seize Novovasylivka and advance in 9 settlements of Donetsk region - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops occupied Novovasylivka in the Donetsk region on the night of January 23. The enemy also advanced near Velyka Novosilka, Chasovyi Yar and other settlements in the region.
Russians occupied Novovasylivka and advanced near a number of settlements in Donetsk region. This is reported by the DeepState OSINT project , UNN reports.
Details
According to the DeepState project, on the night of January 23, Russian troops occupied Novovasylivka in Donetsk Oblast.
The enemy occupied Novovasylivka and advanced in Velyka Novosilka, Novoandriivka, near Chasovyi Yar, Yantarne, Petropavlivka, Yasenove, Kotlynove, Vozdvyzhenka and Baranivka
