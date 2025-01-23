Occupants seize Novovasylivka and advance in 9 settlements of Donetsk region - DeepState

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 94142 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101009 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108964 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111744 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132580 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103971 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136088 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103798 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117005 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120437 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 68125 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115222 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 39851 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 38231 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 94142 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132580 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136088 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167672 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157373 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 30170 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 38240 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115223 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120437 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140516 views
Occupants seize Novovasylivka and advance in 9 settlements of Donetsk region - DeepState

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28515 views

Russian troops occupied Novovasylivka in the Donetsk region on the night of January 23. The enemy also advanced near Velyka Novosilka, Chasovyi Yar and other settlements in the region.

Russians occupied Novovasylivka and advanced near a number of settlements in Donetsk region. This is reported by the DeepState OSINT project , UNN reports.

Details

According to the DeepState project, on the night of January 23, Russian troops occupied Novovasylivka in Donetsk Oblast.

The enemy occupied Novovasylivka and advanced in Velyka Novosilka, Novoandriivka, near Chasovyi Yar, Yantarne, Petropavlivka, Yasenove, Kotlynove, Vozdvyzhenka and Baranivka

- DeepState's post says.

103 combat engagements in 24 hours: occupants massively attack in the Pokrovske sector22.01.25, 22:03 • 41989 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
donetskDonetsk

