Occupants seize Novovasylivka and advance in 9 settlements of Donetsk region - DeepState

Russians occupied Novovasylivka and advanced near a number of settlements in Donetsk region. This is reported by the DeepState OSINT project , UNN reports.

Details

According to the DeepState project, on the night of January 23, Russian troops occupied Novovasylivka in Donetsk Oblast.

The enemy occupied Novovasylivka and advanced in Velyka Novosilka, Novoandriivka, near Chasovyi Yar, Yantarne, Petropavlivka, Yasenove, Kotlynove, Vozdvyzhenka and Baranivka - DeepState's post says.

