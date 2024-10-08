Russian army shells a shop in Kherson suburb: there are injured

An artillery strike by Russian troops on a store in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, injured several people, including a 48-year-old man who was seriously injured. And a 51-year-old woman in Antonivka suffered from an enemy drone attack in the morning. This was reported on Tuesday by the Kherson RMA in Telegram, UNN reports.

Russian army opens fire on a shop in Antonivka. The building was severely damaged by enemy artillery. An ambulance brought to the hospital a 48-year-old man who suffered an explosive injury and amputation of his lower leg. Preliminary, there are several other victims. Information is being clarified - RMA said.

According to RMA, Russians also attacked a woman with a UAV in Antonivka in the morning.

"The occupants dropped explosives from a drone on a 51-year-old woman who was on the street. The victim was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her shin," the RMA said.

Shelling in Kherson region: 1 person killed, 24 others wounded, including 4 children