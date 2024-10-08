ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Russian army shelled 7 communities in Sumy region overnight: 34 explosions

Russian army shelled 7 communities in Sumy region overnight: 34 explosions

Russian troops fired 32 times at the border areas of Sumy region. There were 34 explosions in 7 communities, mostly from adjusted aerial bombs and mortars.

Russian troops fired 32 times at Sumy region overnight, 34 explosions were recorded in 7 communities, mostly from KABs and mortars, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired 32 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. Thirty-four explosions were recorded," the statement said.

Sumy, Mykolaivska, Bilopilska, Miropilska, Hlukhiv, Esman, and Sveska communities were reportedly shelled:

  • Bilopilska community: the enemy fired from mortars (3 explosions), and KAB (8 explosions). 
  • Sveska community: Russians dropped 1 mine on the territory of the community.
  • Mykolaivska community: launching of KABs (4 explosions).
  • Esman community: launches of the KABs were recorded (11 explosions).
  • Hlukhiv community: a KAB attack (1 explosion).
  • Myropilska community: launches of KAB (4 explosions).
  • Sumy community: the launch of KABs was recorded (2 explosions).

In the morning, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the enemy had launched KABs in the direction of Sumy region.

