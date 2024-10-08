Russian army shelled 7 communities in Sumy region overnight: 34 explosions

Russian troops fired 32 times at Sumy region overnight, 34 explosions were recorded in 7 communities, mostly from KABs and mortars, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired 32 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. Thirty-four explosions were recorded," the statement said.

Sumy, Mykolaivska, Bilopilska, Miropilska, Hlukhiv, Esman, and Sveska communities were reportedly shelled:

Bilopilska community: the enemy fired from mortars (3 explosions), and KAB (8 explosions).

Sveska community: Russians dropped 1 mine on the territory of the community.

Mykolaivska community: launching of KABs (4 explosions).

Esman community: launches of the KABs were recorded (11 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: a KAB attack (1 explosion).

Myropilska community: launches of KAB (4 explosions).

Sumy community: the launch of KABs was recorded (2 explosions).

In the morning, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the enemy had launched KABs in the direction of Sumy region.

Recently, the enemy has been actively trying to storm the positions of border guards in certain areas - SBGS