Recently, the enemy has been actively trying to storm the positions of border guards in certain areas - SBGS

Over the past period, Russians have been quite active in certain areas, trying to storm the positions of border guards where the Defense Forces are holding their ground.

This was announced by the State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

The tasks performed by the border guards are not only on the border with the terrorist country within Chernihiv, Sumy or Kharkiv regions. It is also the location and performance of tasks of the State Border Guard Service units directly along the front line. Especially in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk and Kramatorsk directions. Recently, the enemy has been actively trying to storm the positions of border guards in some of these areas where our guys are holding their positions - Demchenko said.

At the same time, he noted that the border guards have combat brigades with combat experience and weapons.

AddendumAddendum

The General Staff reported this morning that 141 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday, with the enemy most actively advancing in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions.