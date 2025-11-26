$42.370.10
November 25, 04:32 PM
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
November 25, 02:46 PM
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
November 25, 01:51 PM
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
November 25, 01:41 PM
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
November 25, 01:06 PM
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
November 25, 01:00 PM
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Publications
Exclusives
Russian army massively hit by seasonal ARVI and flu - "ATESH"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

Russian soldiers in the Kherson direction are massively suffering from ARVI and flu, leading to critical personnel losses. Commanders force them to stay in cold fortifications without medication, sending them to hospitals only in critical condition.

Russian army massively hit by seasonal ARVI and flu - "ATESH"

Russian soldiers fighting against Ukraine in the Kherson direction have been massively affected by seasonal acute respiratory viral infections and flu. This was reported by agents of the ATESH partisan movement within the 127th separate reconnaissance brigade of the Russian Armed Forces and other units, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the catastrophic increase in seasonal diseases leads to critical personnel losses in the Russian army.

Despite deteriorating weather conditions and approaching winter, commanders force soldiers to stay in cold fortifications for months without medication or medical care. The sick are sent to hospitals in entire units - often only in critical condition, when treatment is already useless. This is a direct consequence of the criminal indifference of the leadership

- the report says.

The movement indicates that this problem is systemic along the entire front line: the delivery of provisions, warm clothes, and medicines is not established, and with the onset of winter, the situation will only worsen.

Recall

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, discipline in the 108th Airborne Assault Regiment of the Russian army has sharply deteriorated: the unit massively abuses alcohol, which leads to soldiers dying from poisoning, failing to perform tasks, and creating dangerous situations at the front.

ATESH partisans: Russian military personnel are dying at the front due to expired Soviet-era ammunition18.11.25, 22:28 • 3741 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Frosts in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine