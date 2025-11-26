Russian soldiers fighting against Ukraine in the Kherson direction have been massively affected by seasonal acute respiratory viral infections and flu. This was reported by agents of the ATESH partisan movement within the 127th separate reconnaissance brigade of the Russian Armed Forces and other units, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the catastrophic increase in seasonal diseases leads to critical personnel losses in the Russian army.

Despite deteriorating weather conditions and approaching winter, commanders force soldiers to stay in cold fortifications for months without medication or medical care. The sick are sent to hospitals in entire units - often only in critical condition, when treatment is already useless. This is a direct consequence of the criminal indifference of the leadership - the report says.

The movement indicates that this problem is systemic along the entire front line: the delivery of provisions, warm clothes, and medicines is not established, and with the onset of winter, the situation will only worsen.

Recall

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, discipline in the 108th Airborne Assault Regiment of the Russian army has sharply deteriorated: the unit massively abuses alcohol, which leads to soldiers dying from poisoning, failing to perform tasks, and creating dangerous situations at the front.

ATESH partisans: Russian military personnel are dying at the front due to expired Soviet-era ammunition