Russian army lost almost a thousand servicemen in 24 hours on December 14 - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
During December 14, the Russian army lost at least 980 servicemen, two tanks, and two air defense systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.12.25 amounted to about 1,189,470 personnel.
On December 14, the Russian army lost at least 980 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed two tanks and two air defense systems. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.12.25 are estimated to be:
- personnel - about 1,189,470 (+980) people
- tanks - 11,412 (+2) units
- armored combat vehicles - 23,731 (+10) units
- artillery systems - 35,105 (+64) units
- MLRS - 1,570 (+3) units
- air defense systems - 1,261 (+2) units
- aircraft - 432 (+0) units
- helicopters - 347 (+0) units
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 90,777 (+653) units
- cruise missiles - 4,073 (+0) units
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
- submarines - 1 (+0) unit
- automotive equipment and fuel tankers - 70,005 (+207) units
- special equipment - 4,026 (+0) units
Recall
On December 14, 148 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front, with 42 airstrikes and 103 guided bombs. The most intense battles took place in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandrivka, and Huliaipole directions.
Moscow attacked by drones: explosions heard, local airports suspended operations15.12.25, 05:27 • 1208 views