On December 14, the Russian army lost at least 980 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed two tanks and two air defense systems. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.12.25 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 1,189,470 (+980) people

tanks - 11,412 (+2) units

armored combat vehicles - 23,731 (+10) units

artillery systems - 35,105 (+64) units

MLRS - 1,570 (+3) units

air defense systems - 1,261 (+2) units

aircraft - 432 (+0) units

helicopters - 347 (+0) units

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 90,777 (+653) units

cruise missiles - 4,073 (+0) units

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) unit

automotive equipment and fuel tankers - 70,005 (+207) units

special equipment - 4,026 (+0) units

Recall

On December 14, 148 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front, with 42 airstrikes and 103 guided bombs. The most intense battles took place in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandrivka, and Huliaipole directions.

Moscow attacked by drones: explosions heard, local airports suspended operations