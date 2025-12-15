$42.270.00
December 14, 09:34 PM
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
Financial Times

Russian army lost almost a thousand servicemen in 24 hours on December 14 - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

During December 14, the Russian army lost at least 980 servicemen, two tanks, and two air defense systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.12.25 amounted to about 1,189,470 personnel.

Russian army lost almost a thousand servicemen in 24 hours on December 14 - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On December 14, the Russian army lost at least 980 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed two tanks and two air defense systems. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.12.25 are estimated to be:

  • personnel - about 1,189,470 (+980) people
    • tanks - 11,412 (+2) units
      • armored combat vehicles - 23,731 (+10) units
        • artillery systems - 35,105 (+64) units
          • MLRS - 1,570 (+3) units
            • air defense systems - 1,261 (+2) units
              • aircraft - 432 (+0) units
                • helicopters - 347 (+0) units
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 90,777 (+653) units
                    • cruise missiles - 4,073 (+0) units
                      • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
                        • submarines - 1 (+0) unit
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tankers - 70,005 (+207) units
                            • special equipment - 4,026 (+0) units

                              Recall

                              On December 14, 148 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front, with 42 airstrikes and 103 guided bombs. The most intense battles took place in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandrivka, and Huliaipole directions.

                              Vita Zelenetska

