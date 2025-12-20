Russian army lost 1090 servicemen in a day: new data from the General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
On December 19, the Russian army lost at least 1090 servicemen, 37 artillery systems, and 1 armored combat vehicle. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.12.25 amounted to about 1,195,610 personnel.
Over the past day, December 19, the Russian army lost at least 1,090 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 37 artillery systems and 1 armored combat vehicle. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.12.25 are approximately:
- personnel – about 1,195,610 (+1,090) people;
- tanks – 11,433 (+0) units;
- armored combat vehicles – 23,769 (+1) units;
- artillery systems – 35,287 (+37) units;
- MLRS – 1,575 (+1) units;
- air defense systems – 1,263 (+0) units;
- aircraft – 432 (+0) units;
- helicopters – 347 (+0) units;
- UAVs operational-tactical level – 92,488 (+346) units;
- cruise missiles – 4,073 (+0) units;
- ships / boats – 28 (+0) units;
- submarines – 2 (+0) units;
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 70,721 (+130) units;
- special equipment – 4,028 (+1) units.
The General Staff added that the data is being updated.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the situation at the front, calling it "difficult" due to the increase in the number of Russian troops. He noted that Kupyansk, which he recently visited, remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite enemy pressure and problems with missile supplies.
