Over the past day, December 19, the Russian army lost at least 1,090 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 37 artillery systems and 1 armored combat vehicle. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.12.25 are approximately:

personnel – about 1,195,610 (+1,090) people;

tanks – 11,433 (+0) units;

armored combat vehicles – 23,769 (+1) units;

artillery systems – 35,287 (+37) units;

MLRS – 1,575 (+1) units;

air defense systems – 1,263 (+0) units;

aircraft – 432 (+0) units;

helicopters – 347 (+0) units;

UAVs operational-tactical level – 92,488 (+346) units;

cruise missiles – 4,073 (+0) units;

ships / boats – 28 (+0) units;

submarines – 2 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 70,721 (+130) units;

special equipment – 4,028 (+1) units.

The General Staff added that the data is being updated.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the situation at the front, calling it "difficult" due to the increase in the number of Russian troops. He noted that Kupyansk, which he recently visited, remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite enemy pressure and problems with missile supplies.

