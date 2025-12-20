Russian army lost 1090 servicemen in a day: new data from the General Staff

$42.340.00
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
11:26 PM • 21566 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 15631 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 22762 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 33297 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 27066 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 51609 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 36968 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 19583 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 19762 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
Frozen Russian funds will still be used - Manfred Weber on the future of Russian assetsDecember 19, 07:25 PM • 4294 views
"We will not agree to be controlled by anyone" - Zelenskyy on Putin's statement regarding elections in UkraineDecember 19, 09:32 PM • 3360 views
"I have no intention whatsoever, under any circumstances, of clinging to the presidential chair" - ZelenskyyDecember 19, 10:32 PM • 6786 views
Polish President presented Zelenskyy with a two-volume set of "Documents of the Volyn Crime"12:53 AM • 5760 views
Trump called Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria a response to the death of US troopsPhoto01:09 AM • 15209 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 51616 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 35109 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 44105 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 39226 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 64776 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 16840 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 64476 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 45999 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 43859 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 49942 views
Russian army lost 1090 servicemen in a day: new data from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

On December 19, the Russian army lost at least 1090 servicemen, 37 artillery systems, and 1 armored combat vehicle. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.12.25 amounted to about 1,195,610 personnel.

Russian army lost 1090 servicemen in a day: new data from the General Staff

Over the past day, December 19, the Russian army lost at least 1,090 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 37 artillery systems and 1 armored combat vehicle. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.12.25 are approximately:

  • personnel – about 1,195,610 (+1,090) people;
    • tanks – 11,433 (+0) units;
      • armored combat vehicles – 23,769 (+1) units;
        • artillery systems – 35,287 (+37) units;
          • MLRS – 1,575 (+1) units;
            • air defense systems – 1,263 (+0) units;
              • aircraft – 432 (+0) units;
                • helicopters – 347 (+0) units;
                  • UAVs operational-tactical level – 92,488 (+346) units;
                    • cruise missiles – 4,073 (+0) units;
                      • ships / boats – 28 (+0) units;
                        • submarines – 2 (+0) units;
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 70,721 (+130) units;
                            • special equipment – 4,028 (+1) units.

                              The General Staff added that the data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the situation at the front, calling it "difficult" due to the increase in the number of Russian troops. He noted that Kupyansk, which he recently visited, remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite enemy pressure and problems with missile supplies.

                              Putin still seeks to seize all of Ukraine and regain control of parts of Europe - Reuters20.12.25, 05:40 • 706 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              Martial law
                              War in Ukraine
                              Skirmishes
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                              Ukraine
                              Kupiansk