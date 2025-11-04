Russian army launched an airstrike on Dobropillia: a man was trapped under the rubble of a five-story building

ukenru
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 1470 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
12:32 PM • 5130 views
The European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms."
11:55 AM • 9316 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
11:12 AM • 10776 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 18650 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 39267 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 06:34 AM • 23660 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 80292 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 46198 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 43797 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
Tags
Authors
Germany calls for a complete halt to steel imports from Russia
Oil prices fell amid oversupply fears after OPEC+ production plans
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipes
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 1456 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 39259 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 80285 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancé
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband
Russian army launched an airstrike on Dobropillia: a man was trapped under the rubble of a five-story building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 964 views

In Dobropillia, Donetsk region, a man was trapped under the rubble of a partially destroyed 5-story building after a Russian airstrike. SES rescuers freed him from under the debris on the 3rd floor, provided assistance, and handed him over to medics.

Russian army launched an airstrike on Dobropillia: a man was trapped under the rubble of a five-story building

In Dobropillia, Donetsk region, after another Russian air strike, a man was trapped under the rubble of a partially destroyed residential 5-story building, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

As reported by the State Emergency Service, despite the constant threat of repeated enemy shelling, rescuers worked as carefully as possible. They found the injured person among the debris of structures at the level of the 3rd floor, freed him, provided pre-medical care, and handed him over to ambulance doctors.

Did not move, only trembled: rescuers pulled a dog from under the rubble in Dobropillia after a Russian attack16.10.25, 19:39 • 12258 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine