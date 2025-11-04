Russian army launched an airstrike on Dobropillia: a man was trapped under the rubble of a five-story building

In Dobropillia, Donetsk region, after another Russian air strike, a man was trapped under the rubble of a partially destroyed residential 5-story building, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

As reported by the State Emergency Service, despite the constant threat of repeated enemy shelling, rescuers worked as carefully as possible. They found the injured person among the debris of structures at the level of the 3rd floor, freed him, provided pre-medical care, and handed him over to ambulance doctors.

