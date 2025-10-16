Did not move, only trembled: rescuers pulled a dog from under the rubble in Dobropillia after a Russian attack

In Donetsk region, State Emergency Service specialists rescued a dog from under a pile of bricks and later handed the animal over to its owners. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service of Donetsk region.

Details

An airstrike on the private sector of Dobropillia caused destruction of houses and yards. While inspecting the damage caused by the invaders, State Emergency Service specialists heard an animal whimpering in the ruined house. It turned out that a dog was trapped under the rubble.

The dog was under the debris of bricks and the ruins of the house. Emergency workers carefully rescued the animal and handed it over to people who recognized their beloved pet in it. - reports the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Recall

In May, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of an apartment where a fire broke out in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv.

In April, Bagira, a German Shepherd, died after being rescued after the Kakhovka HPP was blown up. She spent a day in the water, clinging to boards, and then underwent long-term treatment and rehabilitation.

