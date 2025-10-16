$41.760.01
When the strength of professionals meets the courage of veterans: the story of the unification of FC Metalist 1925 and AMP FC UnbreakablePhoto
03:13 PM • 15162 views
Ukraine is monitoring the situation in Belarus, we do not see a specific major threat to the north of Ukraine - member of the national security committee
12:39 PM • 24707 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
October 16, 09:20 AM • 29323 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
October 16, 07:59 AM • 40316 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
October 16, 07:53 AM • 64100 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM • 22417 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM • 38558 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 30256 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 25406 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included12:39 PM • 24712 views
Did not move, only trembled: rescuers pulled a dog from under the rubble in Dobropillia after a Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1892 views

Donetsk Oblast State Emergency Service specialists pulled a dog from under a pile of bricks after an airstrike on the private sector of Dobropillia. The animal was handed over to its owners, who recognized it as their beloved pet.

Did not move, only trembled: rescuers pulled a dog from under the rubble in Dobropillia after a Russian attack

In Donetsk region, State Emergency Service specialists rescued a dog from under a pile of bricks and later handed the animal over to its owners. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service of Donetsk region.

Details

An airstrike on the private sector of Dobropillia caused destruction of houses and yards. While inspecting the damage caused by the invaders, State Emergency Service specialists heard an animal whimpering in the ruined house. It turned out that a dog was trapped under the rubble.

The dog was under the debris of bricks and the ruins of the house. Emergency workers carefully rescued the animal and handed it over to people who recognized their beloved pet in it.

- reports the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Recall

In May, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of an apartment where a fire broke out in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv.

In April, Bagira, a German Shepherd, died after being rescued after the Kakhovka HPP was blown up. She spent a day in the water, clinging to boards, and then underwent long-term treatment and rehabilitation.

A 20-year-old Ukrainian, who was a child during the occupation of Crimea, was rescued from Russian occupation. He avoided mobilization into the Russian army and returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

