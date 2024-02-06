Russian army has no positive results in its advance in the Kupyansk direction - Yevlash

In the Kupyansk sector, the Russian army has no positive results in its advance, although it is trying to storm the area. This was reported on the air of "We-Ukraine" by the spokesman of the ground forces Ilya Evlash, according to UNN.

According to him, Ukrainian defenders are preventing the enemy from advancing in the Kupyansk sector.

"If we are talking about personnel, it does not mean that all these 40,000 are simultaneously participating on the front line. This is not the case, it is a total number that includes support units, signalmen, medics and many others. Of course, this number should not be underestimated, but we have been dealing with them for quite some time and there has been no progress in this area," noted Yevlash.

