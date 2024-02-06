Russian army has no positive results in its advance in the Kupyansk direction - Yevlash

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 88384 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 122135 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 125594 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 167335 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166828 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 270728 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177229 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166918 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148651 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 240264 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103029 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 83749 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 58335 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 54638 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 66588 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 270732 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 240267 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 225596 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 251034 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 237036 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 122139 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101667 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102013 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118422 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118975 views
Russian army has no positive results in its advance in the Kupyansk direction - Yevlash

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31472 views

Ukrainian defenders are preventing Russian troops from advancing in the Kupyansk sector, despite their attempts to storm the positions.

In the Kupyansk sector, the Russian army has no positive results in its advance, although it is trying to storm the area. This was reported on the air of "We-Ukraine" by the spokesman of the ground forces Ilya Evlash, according to UNN.

According to him, Ukrainian defenders are preventing the enemy from advancing in the Kupyansk sector. 

"If we are talking about personnel, it does not mean that all these 40,000 are simultaneously participating on the front line. This is not the case, it is a total number that includes support units, signalmen, medics and many others. Of course, this number should not be underestimated, but we have been dealing with them for quite some time and there has been no progress in this area," noted Yevlash.

Russia halves training period for personnel - Evlash

Antonina Tumanova

War
kupyanskKupyansk

Contact us about advertising