Russia halves training period for personnel - Evlash

The enemy has halved the training period for personnel. According to Ilya Yevlash, head of the press service of the Khortytsia military unit, on the We Are Ukraine TV show, the training period used to be about 3-4 months, but now it is half that long, UNN informs.

"The tactics remain mostly the same, they have not come up with anything new. Meat assaults continue, they have less and less equipment now, because our units have worked hard," said Yevlash.

According to the General Staff, the losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 389,560 people, 6348 tanks and thousands of pieces of other military equipment.