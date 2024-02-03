ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Daily rate of artillery shells for Russians has halved - Evlash

Daily rate of artillery shells for Russians has halved - Evlash

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33987 views

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 Russian attacks in the Limansko-Kupiansk sector and destroyed 100 Russian troops and 48 pieces of military equipment in the Bakhmut sector as fighting along the contact line continues.

The Russian occupiers are currently spending about 30 thousand rounds of ammunition per day, while a few months ago it was 60 thousand rounds. Over the past day, Russia fired 415 times at the Ukrainian military in the Bakhmut sector and 574 times at the Liman-Kupyansk sector. This was reported by the head of the press service of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Ilya Yevlash during a telethon, UNN reports.

"The situation in the area of responsibility of the separate military unit "Khortytsia" remains stable and tense, but controlled. The enemy continues to move its reserves to the contact line, in particular, in the Bakhmut sector, one of the key goals of the enemy remains to break through our defense line and move towards Chasiv Yar. Our defenders reliably hold the line there and inflict maximum damage on the enemy," said Yevlash.

According to him, the enemy fired 415 times at Ukrainian troops in the Bakhmut sector over the last day, and four combat engagements took place.

"We managed to eliminate 100 occupants, as well as 48 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment, including tanks, armored combat vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, mortars and cannons, etc.", said Yevlash.

Yevlash also reported on the situation in the Liman-Kupyansk sector.

"The enemy is conducting active offensives in the Liman-Kupyansk sector, and there are combat engagements. Our troops had to repel enemy attacks 11 times over the last day. The enemy used its aviation five times. Moreover, the enemy fired 574 times at the positions of our military," said Yevlash.

In addition, Yevlash noted that the intensity of enemy shelling has decreased.

"It's gone down a little bit now, because, for example, a few months ago we could still talk about 700 attacks a day in just one area, so now the intensity has dropped. This is probably due to the weather conditions and the rather unfavorable internal situation within Russia itself, as they are experiencing problems with ammunition. Previously, it was about 60 thousand rounds of ammunition per day that they fired along the entire line, but now it is around 30 thousand plus or minus," said Yevlash.

When asked about the situation with ammunition on the Ukrainian side, Yevlash replied: "In a war, of course, there is never enough ammunition and you always need more.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

