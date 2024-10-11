Russian army carried out an air strike on Sumy community in the morning: dropped 2 KABs
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked the Sumy community this morning, striking twice with guided aerial bombs (KAB), the Sumy City Council reported on Friday, UNN reports.
