Actual
Russian army attacks Kramatorsk: a 6-year-old child is among the wounded

Russian army attacks Kramatorsk: a 6-year-old child is among the wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31074 views

Three people, including a 6-year-old girl, were wounded in the Russian shelling of Kramatorsk. Over the past day, the occupiers carried out 5 attacks on settlements in Donetsk region, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure.

In Donetsk region, Russian troops struck Kramatorsk, wounding 3 people, including a child, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Kramatorsk came under enemy fire. Civilian infrastructure. According to preliminary information, there are wounded," Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk MVA, said on Facebook.

"Three people were wounded in the shelling of Kramatorsk. Among the wounded is a 6-year-old girl. All the injured received the necessary medical care. High-rise buildings were damaged in the city," Vadim Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, said in Telegram.

Addendum

According to the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, there was no information on casualties in the Donetsk region over the day. According to him, the Russians fired five times at the localities of Donetsk region over the last day:

  • Pokrovsk district. A house and 2 cars were damaged in Myrnohrad.
    • Kramatorsk district. A house and a power line were damaged in Yampol of the Liman community. An infrastructure facility was damaged in Kostyantynivka.
      • Bakhmut district. In Siversk, 4 private houses and 2 two-story buildings were damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 9 private houses and 3 multi-storey buildings were damaged.

        Russian army prepares to blockade two cities in Donetsk region - ISW14.01.25, 10:38 • 22565 views

        Julia Shramko

        Julia Shramko

        War
        kramatorskKramatorsk
        donetskDonetsk

