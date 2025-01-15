Russian army attacks Kramatorsk: a 6-year-old child is among the wounded

In Donetsk region, Russian troops struck Kramatorsk, wounding 3 people, including a child, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Kramatorsk came under enemy fire. Civilian infrastructure. According to preliminary information, there are wounded," Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk MVA, said on Facebook.

"Three people were wounded in the shelling of Kramatorsk. Among the wounded is a 6-year-old girl. All the injured received the necessary medical care. High-rise buildings were damaged in the city," Vadim Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, said in Telegram.

Addendum

According to the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, there was no information on casualties in the Donetsk region over the day. According to him, the Russians fired five times at the localities of Donetsk region over the last day:

Pokrovsk district. A house and 2 cars were damaged in Myrnohrad.

Kramatorsk district. A house and a power line were damaged in Yampol of the Liman community. An infrastructure facility was damaged in Kostyantynivka.

Bakhmut district. In Siversk, 4 private houses and 2 two-story buildings were damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 9 private houses and 3 multi-storey buildings were damaged.

Russian army prepares to blockade two cities in Donetsk region - ISW