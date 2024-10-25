Russian army attacks a civilian car with a drone in Kherson region, one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupants dropped explosives from a UAV on a civilian car on a highway in Kherson region. The 35-year-old man sustained an explosive injury, contusion and a shoulder wound, and was taken to the hospital.
In Kherson region, the occupiers attacked a civilian car with a UAV on the highway, wounding a man, UNN reports with reference to the Kherson RMA.
Details
According to RMA, the occupiers attacked a car nearby.
“Due to the explosives dropped from the drone, the 35-year-old man sustained an explosive injury, contusion and shrapnel wounds to his shoulder. The victim was taken to hospital,” the statement said.
