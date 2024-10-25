Russian shell hits a high-rise building in the center of Kherson: the consequences are shown
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the morning shelling of Kherson, Russian troops hit a residential building, wounding a retired couple. Over the past day, the occupiers attacked 26 settlements in the region.
In Kherson, the morning began with another hostile attack on residential areas in the city center, an elderly man and his wife were wounded in their apartment, the authorities and the regional prosecutor's office reported, UNN writes.
Details
According to the Kherson regional prosecutor's office, Russian army soldiers fired artillery at Kherson around 06:40. An apartment building was hit. Two residents were injured - a 64-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man.
"One of the Russian shells hit the roof of an apartment building in the center of Kherson in the morning. It pierced the roof and entered the apartment. Windows were smashed, walls, furniture, and household appliances were damaged. Two elderly residents sustained shrapnel wounds and blast injuries. Emergency medics provided medical assistance to the victims on the spot," said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, on Telegram.
"Their housing has turned into a pile of construction debris," Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MBA, wrote on Telegram.
The prosecutor's office reported that a pre-trial investigation had been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), showing the consequences of the enemy strike.
Addendum
According to Prokudin, Kherson, Sofiyivka, Beryslav, Zelenivka, Tomyna Balka, Novovorontsovka, Chornobaivka, Lozove, Komyshany, Novodmytrivka came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day, Kachkarivka, Rozlyv, Bilozerka, Veletynske, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Kizomys, Antonivka, Tomaryne, Daryivka, Ingulets, Burgunka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Inzhenerne and Novotyanka.
According to him, the Russian military hit critical infrastructure, cell towers, and residential areas of the region's settlements over the past day, damaging a dormitory, a high-rise building, and 32 private houses. The occupants also vandalized civilian vehicles.
"Five people were injured due to Russian aggression," Prokudin reported on the data for the past day.