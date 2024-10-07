Russian airstrike on Kherson: RMA tells about the condition of the victims

A Russian air strike on Kherson resulted in 20 people being injured. Currently, the victims are in stable condition, they suffered light and moderate injuries. The head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

This morning Russia launched an air strike on Kherson. They dropped 4 KABs on the city. A previously damaged school and residential buildings were hit. So far, 20 people have been injured, including two children - a 4-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy. They were taken to the regional children's hospital with explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds to their legs. Their condition is now stable. Another 17 people - 9 men and 8 women - are also receiving the necessary assistance in medical institutions. All of them are in stable condition, with light and moderate injuries - Prokudin said.

Recall

As a result of the Russian air strike on Kherson , 20 people have already been injured. A 63-year-old man suffered blast trauma and contusion.