russian aggression in Kherson region: casualties and destruction

As a result of russia's attack on Kherson region, 1 dead and 6 wounded were recorded. Gas pipelines and buildings were damaged in a number of towns.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, russian troops shelled settlements in Kherson region, including Bilozerka, Shlyakhove, Novoberislav, Havrylivka, Sadove, Stanislav, Osokorivka and the regional center - Kherson.

As a result of the attack, 2 high-rise buildings and 7 private houses were damaged. In Kherson, russia-backed militants hit an educational institution, an administrative building and critical infrastructure facilities.

Also, gas pipelines, a car and an excavator were damaged as a result of shelling in Bilozerka, Stanislav and Sadove in Kherson district. In Shlyakhove, russian forces attacked an educational institution.

One person was killed and 6 others were injured.

