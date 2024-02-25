$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

russian aggression in Kherson region: casualties and destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31753 views

russia shelled several settlements in Kherson region, damaging buildings and gas pipelines. The attack killed one person and injured six others.

russian aggression in Kherson region: casualties and destruction

As a result of russia's attack on Kherson region, 1 dead and 6 wounded were recorded. Gas pipelines and buildings were damaged in a number of towns.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, russian troops shelled settlements in Kherson region, including Bilozerka, Shlyakhove, Novoberislav, Havrylivka, Sadove, Stanislav, Osokorivka and the regional center -  Kherson.

As a result of the attack, 2 high-rise buildings and 7 private houses were damaged. In Kherson, russia-backed militants hit an educational institution, an administrative building and critical infrastructure facilities.

Also, gas pipelines, a car and an excavator were damaged as a result of shelling in Bilozerka, Stanislav and Sadove in Kherson district. In Shlyakhove, russian forces attacked an educational institution.

One person was killed and 6 others were injured.

Woman killed and two wounded in shelling of Bilozerka village in Kherson region24.02.24, 19:58 • 25524 views

