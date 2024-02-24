$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Woman killed and two wounded in shelling of Bilozerka village in Kherson region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25524 views

A 35-year-old woman was killed and her husband and another local resident were wounded in the shelling of Bilozerka village in Kherson region, the head of the regional state administration said.

Woman killed and two wounded in shelling of Bilozerka village in Kherson region

A 35-year-old woman was killed and her husband and another local resident were wounded as a result of the enemy shelling of Bilozerka in Kherson region. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Occupants shelled Bilozerka, there are dead and wounded

- he wrote.

He said that a 35-year-old woman died as a result of the shelling, and her wounded husband was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Another 30-year-old local resident who was at home with her one-year-old child was hospitalized. Fortunately, the baby was not injured, the head of the regional state administration said.

61-year-old woman killed during russian shelling of Gulyaypole in Zaporizhzhia region - Fedorov24.02.24, 17:33 • 41027 views

