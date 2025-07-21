Russian agents cannot have immunity – Biletsky on searches and detentions at NABU

There can be no immunity for Russian agents at all – in no structure of the country. And there are no exceptions for NABU – the Bureau also needs to be checked. This was stated by the commander of the Third Army Corps, Andriy Biletsky, commenting to "Ukrainian News" on today's searches and detentions in NABU, reports UNN.

We are currently in a war for survival, this war is with Russia, if anyone has forgotten. And there can be no immunity for Russian agents at all – in no structure of the country. — Andriy Biletsky answered the question of how such operations are viewed in the army.

According to him, the SBU is counterintelligence; it is responsible for the counterintelligence regime and the search for agents of the enemy country in all structures – without exception.

And there are no exceptions for NABU – the Bureau also needs to be checked. It is in the interest of the agency to cleanse itself of direct Russian agents, not to cover them up. As for everything else – we will see the evidence base in the near future. Therefore, for me, it is a positive when there is one or several fewer Russian agents. — stated the corps commander.

On July 21, the SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General exposed Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the interregional departments of NABU detectives, for doing business in the Russian Federation: he was an intermediary in selling batches of technical hemp from his father to the Republic of Dagestan.

Ruslan Magamedrasulov's father, Sentyabr Magamedrasulov, has Russian citizenship, but the high-ranking NABU official did not indicate this fact when applying for access to state secrets, thereby violating the law. His mother, Iryna Magamedrasulova, lives in Kyiv but receives a pension in the so-called "DPR" and publishes pro-Russian comments on social networks.

The investigation is checking information regarding Ruslan Magamedrasulov's contacts with Russian special services and the transfer of secret information to them. According to the SBU, Magamedrasulov was in close contact with the fugitive People's Deputy from the banned OPZZh, Fedor Khrystenko, who is connected with the Russian special services and, as the investigation established, has significant influence on NABU's activities.

As alleged, another close contact of Khrystenko in the bureau is the head of the NABU detective unit, Oleksandr Skomarov, who participated in the competition for the position of head of the Bureau of Economic Security.