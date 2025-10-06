Russia will do everything to prevent Ukraine from extracting gas, it's difficult to protect everything - Zelenskyy

Russian occupiers will do everything to prevent Ukraine from extracting gas. It will be difficult to protect everything. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the energy situation, reports UNN.

Details

We have energy. Of course, we need to prepare for everything. To look soberly. Russia will do everything to prevent us from extracting our gas, they will do everything. It will be difficult to protect all of this. The task has been set to simultaneously have money for gas imports so that people have gas. We understand how much money is needed and we believe that we will be ready for such a challenge - Zelenskyy said during a press conference with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

The President also commented on the electricity situation.

What will happen to electricity? Today it is difficult for me to say. We will be ready for all relevant challenges, we are working on this every day. We will protect, we will fight. Russians should know that step by step we will increase the production of everything so that they also feel what we feel - Zelenskyy stated.

If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy

Addition

Zelenskyy reported that Russian occupiers are openly trying to destroy civilian infrastructure and gas infrastructure before winter.

Russian troops attacked energy again at night - in Chernihiv region, reported AT "Chernihivoblenergo".