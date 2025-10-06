Russia will do everything to prevent Ukraine from extracting gas, it's difficult to protect everything - Zelenskyy

$41.230.05
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 1018 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
10:30 AM • 9492 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 14039 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 18009 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 40945 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 26202 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 34057 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 62880 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75447 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90496 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Night attack on Kharkiv: four people injured, city without powerOctober 6, 03:21 AM
Over 5,000 Cubans are fighting on Russia's side against Ukraine - ReutersOctober 6, 06:22 AM
Rubio named Trump's potential successor in the US presidential electionOctober 6, 06:25 AM
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv regionOctober 6, 06:37 AM
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhoto12:01 PM
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rustem Umerov
Oleksandr Okhrimenko
Ukraine
Netherlands
United States
Lithuania
Odesa
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM
Bild
YouTube
TikTok
Nord Stream
R-360 Neptune

Russia will do everything to prevent Ukraine from extracting gas, it's difficult to protect everything - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia will do everything to prevent Ukraine from extracting its own gas, and it will be difficult to protect everything. He also noted that Ukraine is preparing for gas imports and increasing production to counter the aggressor.

Russia will do everything to prevent Ukraine from extracting gas, it's difficult to protect everything - Zelenskyy

Russian occupiers will do everything to prevent Ukraine from extracting gas. It will be difficult to protect everything. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the energy situation, reports UNN.

Details

We have energy. Of course, we need to prepare for everything. To look soberly. Russia will do everything to prevent us from extracting our gas, they will do everything. It will be difficult to protect all of this. The task has been set to simultaneously have money for gas imports so that people have gas. We understand how much money is needed and we believe that we will be ready for such a challenge

- Zelenskyy said during a press conference with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

The President also commented on the electricity situation.

What will happen to electricity? Today it is difficult for me to say. We will be ready for all relevant challenges, we are working on this every day. We will protect, we will fight. Russians should know that step by step we will increase the production of everything so that they also feel what we feel

- Zelenskyy stated.

If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy27.09.25, 18:30 • 75699 views

Addition

Zelenskyy reported that Russian occupiers are openly trying to destroy civilian infrastructure and gas infrastructure before winter.

Russian troops attacked energy again at night - in Chernihiv region, reported AT "Chernihivoblenergo".

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
Electricity
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Chernihiv Oblast
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine