Russia will also have to make territorial concessions during negotiations - Rubio
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that both Russia and Ukraine will have to make territorial concessions in future peace talks.
Details
As Rubio said, Russia will also have to make territorial concessions, but added that it is too early to speculate, as the first step is to involve both parties in the negotiations.
I'm just stating the obvious. When people sit down at the negotiating table and try to end a war, there are usually some concessions. What these concessions are depends on the parties sitting at the negotiating table. We are not going to determine anything in advance, but this is what it takes to end the war
Recall
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio believes that at any negotiations with Russia on a ceasefire with Ukraine, the issue of sanctions imposed by European countries against the aggressor country will be raised. Frozen assets of the Russian Federation may also be a topic of discussion.