russia was officially expelled from the Danube Commission - Kuleba

As of today, russia has been officially expelled from the Danube Commission, which regulates navigation on the Danube. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on his page in X, UNN reports.

Details

Kuleba reminded that in December 2023, the Danube Commission - during Ukraine's first presidency - decided that russia's actions were incompatible with the Belgrade Convention, on the basis of which it operates.

russia had until February 29 to withdraw from the organization on its own. However, the aggressor did not have the courage to do so. As a result, as of today, the Commission member states will no longer officially recognize their obligations to russia under the fundamental Belgrade Convention - said the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

for the first time, Russia did not get into the Executive Board of the organization for the Prohibition of chemical weapons

Addendum

In addition, Kuleba noted that for the first time in its history, the Danube Commission imposed a fine on russia for non-payment of contributions after it was deprived of its powers in this organization in March 2012.

I call on all international organizations to follow suit, isolate russian diplomats and expel russia. Aggressors and terrorists have no place in any authoritative international forums - said Dmytro Kuleba.

For reference

The Danube Commission is an international intergovernmental organization whose main objectives are to ensure and develop free navigation on the Danube for merchant ships flying the flags of all states in accordance with the interests and sovereign rights of the states parties to the Belgrade Convention.

Recall

Seven members of the UN Security Council accused russia of using its position as a permanent member of the Council to buy North Korean missiles and attack Ukraine.